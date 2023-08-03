Pune: Symbiosis College professor booked for derogatory comments on Hindu deities

A professor from Pune’s Symbiosis College has been charged for making controversial remarks against Hindu deities in his classroom. The police registered the case following the video's viral spread on social media, and a complaint was filed by the Hindutva outfit Samasta Hindu Bandhav.

Professor Ashok Sopan Dhole (43) has been booked by the Pune City Police under section 295 (a) based on a complaint filed by Ravindra Dilip Padwal, president of the Samast Hindu Bandhav organization. The case was registered at Deccan Police Station.

Earlier, the college administration took swift action and suspended the principal as soon as a video of his controversial remarks went viral on social media platforms. Furthermore, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organized a protest demanding the professor's suspension and strict action against him.