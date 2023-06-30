Pune: Tamhini ghat area receives highest rainfall in past 24 hours

Pune and its neighbouring areas encountered significant rainfall on Thursday, causing continuous downpours in various talukas within the district. In recent days, Pune, along with the entire state, has been consistently receiving rainfall. Within the past 24 hours, the Tamhini Ghat area in Pune reported the highest precipitation, reaching 142 mm. The Dongarwadi area received 130 mm of rainfall, while the Dhanwadi area recorded 113 mm.

As per the Meteorological Department, Lavasa experienced 89 mm of rainfall within the past 24 hours. Nimgiri recorded 57.5 mm, Lonavala received 89 mm, Pashan had 7 mm, Shivajinagar observed 5.9 mm, Vadgaonsheri received 3.5 mm, Hadapsar recorded 4 mm, and Talegaon had 17.5 mm of rainfall.

With the increase in rainfall in the hilly regions, the dam’s water storage has also increased. Furthermore, there is a predicted increase in the intensity of rain in Pune city in the coming hours, with the likelihood of moderate to heavy downpours. Residents are advised to be cautious as there is a possibility of road flooding.

The weather department has advised against visiting nearby hilly areas in the upcoming days due to strong gusty winds accompanying heavy rainfall. These winds have the capability to uproot trees. A warning has been issued by the weather department, urging citizens to stay alert and take appropriate safety measures.