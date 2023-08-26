Pune: Teacher booked for alleged inhumane treatment of 3-year-old

A distressing incident has come to light in Pune's Kothrud area, where a 40-year-old teacher is now under legal scrutiny for allegedly subjecting a 3-year-old child to inhumane treatment.

The teacher's actions reportedly included pulling the child's hair and pinching her cheek while she was attending a nursery in the same locality. The concerned father of the child lodged a complaint with the police, detailing the incidents that occurred between August 18 and August 21. Even more concerning, the teacher allegedly went as far as threatening the child with a candle.

In response to the complaint, authorities have launched legal proceedings against the teacher. The case has been registered against her.