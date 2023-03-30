Pune: Teen boy arrested for raping class 7 girl

Mundhwa police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for raping a 14-year-old girl at her home on February 16. On Tuesday, the girl, a seventh-grade student, told her school counsellor that she had been raped by the boy and had kept quiet out of fear.

The counsellor questioned the boy, who is an eighth-grade student at the same school, and he admitted to the crime. The counsellor then reported the incident to the police.

After the victim's statement was recorded, the accused was transferred to a city-based observation home, and a rape case was filed. Further investigation is underway.