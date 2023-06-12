Pune: Temporary route closures and diversions implemented for Palkhi processions, check details here

The Pune city police's traffic department has made necessary arrangements to ensure the safe passage of the processions of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, which are scheduled to arrive in Pune today. As a result, there will be temporary closures on several routes in the city for a short period of time. In addition, some routes will be partially closed, requiring commuters to follow diversions in order to reach their destinations.

Today, the two palkhis (processions) will reach the city, and on Wednesday, they will begin their journey towards Pandharpur. To assist commuters, the city police have also shared a live tracking link where people can monitor the progress of both palkhis. You can access the link at https://diversion.punepolice.gov.in/ to track the movement of the palkhis.

Below are the specific details about routes that will be closed and the diversions in place during the movement of the palkhi processions in Pune.

Until the Sant Tukaram Palkhi reaches Bopodi Chowk:

Closed route: Bopodi Chowk to Khadki Bazar. Alternate route: Internal road Via Church Chowk.

Until the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi reaches Engineer College Chowk:

Old Mumbai Pune Road will be closed for vehicles approaching Pune. Alternate route: Bhau Patil Road Aundh Road Bremen Chowk.

RTO to Engineering College Chowk. Alternate routes: Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk and Kumbhar Ves. And also via Jehangir Chowk and Ambedkar Setu.

For the arrival of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi:

Closed route: Kalas Phata to Bopkhel Phata. Alternate route: Via Dhanori road using internal routes.

Closed route: Mental Hospital Corner to Alandi Junction. Alternate route: Via Jail Road and Airport Road.

Closed route: Sadalbaba Chowk to Patil Estate. Alternate route: Parnakuti Chowk to Garrison Engineer Square.

Traffic changes for the passage of both Palkhis together after the processions confluence near Engineering College Chowk. These changes will be in force from 12 pm on June 12.

Closed route: Range Hill Chowk to Sancheti Chowk. Alternate route: Khadki Underpass and Poultry farm chowk.

Closed route: Khandoji Baba to Veer Chaphekar Chowk Alternate route: Karve Road and Senapati Bapat Road.

Both the Palkhis will pass through Wakdewadi, Sancheti Hospital Chowk, Agriculture College Chowk (Veer Chaphekar Chowk), and FC Road. Later tonight, they will move to the Peth areas by crossing over to Laxmi Road. They will stay in Nana Peth and Bhawani Peth overnight and depart on June 14 (Wednesday).