Pune: Thieves Looting Students and Tourists at Bopdev Ghat Arrested by Kondhwa Police

Two out of three suspects who threatened and stole a motorbike from three young people in Bopdev Ghat have been apprehended by the Kondhwa Police. As per the police, the accused were involved in looting tourists and students. In response to an increase in nighttime crimes at Bopdev Ghat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5 R Raja issued directives to track down and apprehend these offenders.

Senior Police Inspector Kondhwa Police Santosh Sonwane and Police Inspector (Crime) Sandeep Bhosale had given the order to set a trap and take action at Bopdev Ghat. The cases of nighttime robberies at Bopdev Ghat were thus being looked into by an investigation team consisting of Assistant Police Inspector Dinesh Kumar Patil, Assistant Police Inspector Lekhaji Shinde, Police Officer Vishal Memane, Police Officer Nilesh Desai, Police Officer Satish Chavan, Police Officer Lavesh Shinde, Police Officer Shahid Shaikh, Police Officer Laxman Holkar, and Police Officer Santosh Bansude. They set up a trap in the Bopdev Ghat area, and with the police team's assistance, they pulled over on the side of the road in civilian attire and looked for any potential culprits.

Meanwhile, the investigation team observed three people on two bikes from Saswad to Pune. There were no number plates on the front or back of one of the two-wheelers. Their actions appeared suspicious as they observed the individuals conversing and strolling along the ghat side. Thus, all three attempted to flee as the cops approached and attempted to stop them. But the police successfully apprehended two suspects while one escaped, taking advantage of the dark.

Further investigations revealed that the accused, Nagesh Sanjay Chavan (Resident of Momin Akhada in Ahmednagar district) and Chetan Sitaram Khaire (resident of Purandar taluka in Pune) robbed three youths of their bike at knifepoint. The accused later confessed to the crime, accordingly a case has been registered at the Kondhwa police station under section 392, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe is underway.



Senior Police Inspector Santosh Sonawane of the Kondhwa Police Station said, “Police patrol has been increased in the Kondhwa area. The people sitting at the roadside while going towards Bopdev Ghat have been advised & appealed that no one should wander around the Bopdev Ghat area unnecessarily at night.”