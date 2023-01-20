Pune: Three men assault woman, Arrested By Chaturshringi Police

A woman was beaten by three while standing next to her husband and a friend on Ganeshkhind Road in Khairewadi. When she resisted and asked about their actions, they brutally assaulted and attempted to kill her.

The 30-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Chaturshringi Police Station in this case. Police have arrested Khairewadi residents Avinash Suresh Jadhav (37), Ayub Iqbal Shaikh (27), and Shripad Arun Sonawane (31). They have been charged with attempted murder and molestation, along with two other people.

According to the police, the complainant, her husband, and a friend were standing and talking in the Khairewadi area of Pune around 2:45 a.m. Two individuals on a two-wheeler shamelessly touched the complainant on the back and chest.

The rider attempted to kill the complainant by striking her head with a weapon as she was resisting at the scene. Then Shripad Sonwane arrived and started threatening the complainant’s friend and husband. The complainant’s bike was taken by him as he ran away from the scene. The case has been registered against five people by the Chaturshringi police. Under the guidance of Senior PI Balaji Pandhare of Chaturshringi Police Station, API Zarekar is conducting further investigation.