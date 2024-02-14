Pune: Tilted 4-Storey Building in Wakad Demolished by PCMC; Watch Videos

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) authorities have demolished the tilted building in Durga Mata colony 2 in Pune's Wakad. The PCMC granted the commencement certificate for the construction of the building on December 3, 2022.

The builder allegedly did not adhere to the prescribed rules by the civic body, resulting in major cracks forming in the structure. Questions are being raised as to why no municipal corporation official was aware that this work was underway.

PCMC Demolished Tilted Building in Pune

The PCMC authorities demolished the tilted building in Wakad. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation granted the commencement certificate for the construction of the building on December 3, 2022.#PCMC#Pune#PimpriChinchwad#Wakadpic.twitter.com/qGjaYED1vO — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) February 14, 2024

The residents from the neighbouring building were evacuated safely & relocated to a safe place. With the help of the Police, barricading was done around the tilted building to ensure that nobody entered the building.

Tilted Building Demolished:

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: The disaster management department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the Fire department demolished an under-construction building in the Wakad area after some cracks developed in the building last night.



(Source: Pimpri Chinchwad fire… pic.twitter.com/tm4VbUW4tu — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Earlier in the day, residents of Wakad were gripped with fear after a four-story building in Durga Mata Colony 2 tilted, causing panic in the neighbourhood. The Thergaon Fire Station acted swiftly and brought the situation under control by implementing preventive measures.