Pune to face water supply cuts every Thursday from May 18

The Maharashtra state government has given instructions to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Irrigation Department to develop a plan of action for water conservation and finding alternative sources of water as a response to the expected El Nino weather pattern.

This phenomenon is anticipated to cause reduced rainfall during the months of June and July, which will have an impact on the water supply and dam stock in Pune City.

As a measure under the action plan, the PMC has announced a reduction in water supply effective from May 18, along with a complete halt of water supply for the entire city on Thursdays.

The India Meteorological Department has made predictions that the monsoon season may be disrupted and rainfall may be reduced due to the upcoming El Nino weather phenomenon. In response to this, the state government has given instructions to concerned departments to begin preparations for water conservation measures and exploring alternative sources of water.

At present, the Khadakwasla Dam project holds approximately 11 TMC of water, which is expected to be sufficient until August 15. However, considering that the Municipal Corporation requires around 0.5 TMC of water per month, it is imperative to prioritize water conservation measures and identify alternative sources of water.