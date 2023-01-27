Pune to host national river conference from Feb 13

The national river conference 'Dhara 2023' will be held in Pune from February 13 to 15. The central government and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise the event. The national conference will include themes such as river improvement, water management, water treatment, groundwater management, water purification, and sewage treatment.

Pune’s River Front Development Project is condemned by environmentalists and activists, and as a result, residents are opposing PMC’s outreach program. The political party NCP is also expressing its concerns over the River Front Development Project program. The central government and PMC collectively host this conference to discuss river improvement.