Pune: Traffic constable dragged on car's bonnet for 50 meters in Khadki, accused booked

On Friday night, a traffic police constable in Khadki was reportedly pulled along on the bonnet of a car for around 50 meters while attempting to stop the vehicle for breaking traffic regulations.

Around 8 pm opposite the Khadki police station at Church Chowk, a traffic police constable was working at the Khadki underpass when he witnessed a car violating traffic rules by cutting lanes. When the constable attempted to stop the car, the driver, identified as Suraj Jadhav, reportedly did not halt and ran over the constable. Jadhav, a resident of Dehu Road, has been charged for the incident.

To protect himself, the constable leaped onto the car's bonnet, but the driver reportedly persisted in dragging him despite his screams. Bystanders intervened and compelled the driver to stop the car. As a result of the incident, the police constable, identified as Ganesh Shivaji Rabade, sustained injuries to both knees. Rabade lodged a complaint with the Khadki police station regarding the occurrence.

The offender has been charged under sections 353, 332, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code. Police Sub Inspector Shamal Patil of the Khadki police station is conducting further investigations into the matter.