Pune: Traffic dept implements changes in traffic movement for PM Modi's visit tomorrow, check details here

The traffic department of Pune City has taken measures to ensure the smooth movement of VVIP convoys during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the city on August 1. The Prime Minister's visit will mark the inauguration of crucial development projects, including the eagerly anticipated Pune Metro. Additionally, he will be honoured with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award on the same day.

Notably, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of the state will also be present in the city for the program. As a precautionary measure, the traffic department has advised citizens to avoid taking specific routes between 6:00 am to 3:00 PM on August 1 to prevent any inconvenience.

The routes affected by these changes include Pune University Chowk, Simla Office Chowk, Sancheti Chowk, S.G. Barve Chowk, Gadgil Putala Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk, Alka Chowk, Tilak Road, Jedhe Chowk, Ferguson College Road, Sangamwadi Road, Sadal Baba Chowk, Golf Club Chowk, and Airport Road. Commuters are urged to plan their travel accordingly and take alternate routes during the mentioned period.