Pune traffic police gets tough on rule breakers, fines officials and citizens alike

392 police vehicles and 160 government officials' vehicles were fined for breaking traffic rules by Pune traffic police through the issuance of online challans.

The Pune traffic police's official Twitter handle shared recent data showing that from January to March 26 of this year, the department took legal action against 1,396 individuals for riding triple seats, 642 for driving on the wrong side of the road, 12,444 for ignoring traffic signals, 5,734 for failing to follow zebra crossing rules, 2,776 for modifying silencers, and 4,616 for violating heavy vehicle regulations.

The data further discloses that during the same period, the Pune traffic police also imposed fines on 3,362 individuals for using tinted glass on their vehicle windows and on 4,843 individuals for displaying fancy number plates on their motorcycles. Not only ordinary citizens, but 30 PMPML buses, 151 vehicles belonging to doctors and lawyers, 35 vehicles of the armed forces, and 27 vehicles belonging to media personnel were also fined during this period.