Pune: Two held for ATM tampering and money theft

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested two individuals for allegedly stealing money from bank account holders by tampering with an ATM machine. Cash worth Rs 6,000, mobile phones, and a tool used to tamper with ATMs were seized from them. During the police investigation, both suspects confessed to withdrawing money from the ATM machine.

The individuals who have been arrested have been identified as Dharmendra Shrishivalal Saroj (30) and Sonu Kumar Jagdev Saroj (28), both residents of Uttar Pradesh. There have been several instances in the city where individuals pretend to assist those trying to withdraw money and manipulate ATM machines to steal money. The police received information during the investigation of these incidents, leading to appropriate action being taken.

A similar case has been registered under the jurisdiction of Samarth police station. The accused are also being investigated in connection with this case