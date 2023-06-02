Pune: Two killed in car-motorcycle crash on Saswad-Kapurhol road

In Purandar taluka of Pune, a collision occurred between a car and a motorcycle at Narayanpur on the Saswad-Kapurhol road. Tragically, the accident claimed the lives of two individuals riding the motorcycle. As a result of the incident, traffic congestion ensued for a brief period. The collision transpired when the car driver approached from the opposite direction and collided with the motorcycle.

The individuals who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Shivaji Poman (48) and Bhimrao Laxman Kamble (65). Krishna Chandrakat Poman has lodged a formal complaint pertaining to the incident. Shivaji Poman, a former member of Narayanpur gram panchayat, was involved in the unfortunate collision. The accident occurred today at approximately 9 am.

Shivaji Poman and Bhimrao Kamble, who was travelling on separate motorcycles, sustained severe injuries in the collision. Promptly, local residents rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, despite efforts, Shivaji Poman succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment due to excessive bleeding.