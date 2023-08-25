Pune: Two students drown in Indrayani river during outing

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on Thursday morning in Kundmala, Maval, as two students lost their lives to drowning in the Indrayani River. The tragic episode occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. and sparked immediate rescue efforts.

The rescue teams, including local organizations like Shivdurga Mitra Mandal and Vanya Jeev Rakshak Maval, tirelessly worked to recover one of the deceased students. The unfortunate victim was identified as Aniket Verma. However, the rescue teams stopped searching after 7 pm and the other missing student was yet to be found. The search operation began on Friday to find the missing student, as per the reports.

According to officials, a group of eight students from Gendibai Tarachand Chopda College in Chinchwad had ventured to Kundmala. Out of these, four students entered the waters, with two of them tragically succumbing to drowning. Swift action was taken by their peers, who immediately alerted the local populace and reported the incident to the police.