Pune: Two-wheeler rider killed in collision with PMPL bus on BRT route

The accident unfolded at approximately 1:30 pm on Saturday at Dhore Patil Bridge on the BRT route. Ashok Bibhishan Gaikwad (43), a resident of Alandi, lodged a complaint at Sangvi police station regarding the tragic event. Police reports indicate that Gaikwad was en route from Chinchwad depot to PMC with a PMPL bus under his possession. Around 2 pm, as Dange Chowk passed through the BRT route, Bhalerao collided with the PMPL bus head-on. The collision proved fatal, leading to Bhalerao's untimely demise.