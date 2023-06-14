Pune: Unavailability of hearse driver forces family to transport deceased in auto rickshaw

An insensitive administration has caused significant distress to a family residing in the cantonment area, as they were forced to use a rickshaw to transport the deceased body due to the unavailability of a hearse driver. This unfortunate incident occurred at 10:30 PM on Monday night.

The 95-year-old man, who passed away at his residence in Patel Hospital, located just 500 meters away from the Ne Modikhana camp, was scheduled to be taken to a mortuary at 10 pm for preservation. The relatives arrived at the parking lot of the board at Dhobi Ghat, but unfortunately, there was no available driver to operate the mortuary.

Surprisingly, when attempts were made to contact the vehicle head Bandu Gujar and assistant Ashpak Shaikh, their phones were found to be switched off. As a result, the body had to be transported to the mortuary using an auto-rickshaw. However, upon arrival, it was discovered that the mortuary was also closed. When the concerned relatives approached the hospital administration seeking answers, the on-duty nurse declined to disclose any information.

Contractual medical officers were present instead of doctors, and the resident medical superintendent's bungalow was also found to be closed. Eventually, the body was shifted to the mortuary at Sassoon Hospital.