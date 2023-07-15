Pune: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Chandni Chowk flyover on August 12

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil paid a visit to the flyover project in Chandni Chowk on Friday to assess its status. During the inspection, he instructed the officials to accelerate the completion of the remaining work on the flyover and meticulously plan the inaugural event. The flyover is scheduled to be officially opened by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on August 12. As a precautionary measure, Patil personally visited Chandni Chowk to ensure everything is on track.

To address the issue of traffic congestion in Pune's Chandni Chowk, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking the construction of a flyover and service road. Currently, the project is in its final stages of completion. During a meeting with Guardian Minister Patil, Project Director Sanjay Kadam provided an update, assuring that the work is progressing according to plan and is expected to be finished soon.

Chandni Chowk holds immense significance for the residents of Pune, emphasizing the urgency to promptly finish the remaining tasks. It is crucial to execute the work meticulously, ensuring zero errors. Guardian Minister Patil emphasized this point during his instructions to the officials, emphasizing the need for careful planning of the inaugural program, taking into consideration the possibility of rain.