Pune University launches inspection drive to curb e-cigarette use among students

In an effort to combat the rising popularity of e-cigarettes among young students, Savitribai Phule Pune University has initiated a special inspection campaign within its college premises. The aim is to tackle the increasing usage of these electronic devices, which have gained popularity alongside traditional cigarettes.

Despite the central government's 2019 ban on the production, sale, and use of e-cigarettes, they continue to be available through online platforms and local stores. This accessibility on college campuses has raised concerns among education authorities about students falling into addiction.

In response to these concerns, the Directorate of Higher Education has directed educational institutions, including universities and colleges, to take effective measures in preventing the use of e-cigarettes. In alignment with this directive, the Registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Dr. Prafulla Pawar, promptly issued a circular to all colleges and educational institutions under the university's umbrella, instructing them to strictly enforce measures against the sale and use of e-cigarettes within their premises.

This move comes as a proactive step by the university to safeguard the health and well-being of its student community and to uphold the ban on e-cigarettes imposed by the government. The university aims to create an environment that discourages the usage of such harmful substances among its students and promote a healthier lifestyle on its campuses.