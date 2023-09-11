Pune: Unknown assailants vandalise 8 to 9 vehicles in Maharshi nagar

In an alarming escalation of criminal activities, a gang in Pune has continued its destructive rampage, leaving a trail of damaged vehicles in its wake. The latest incident occurred in the Maharshi Nagar area of the city, where 8 to 9 vehicles fell victim to the vandals.

The vehicle owners have incurred significant losses as the gang targeted cars in the middle of the night, shattering windows and causing extensive damage. Maharshi Nagar falls under the jurisdiction of the Swargate police station.

This wave of vehicular vandalism comes shortly after another brazen attack just two days ago. In Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vasti near Market Yard, a gang armed with swords, scythes, and other sharp weapons went on a destructive spree, damaging approximately ten to twelve vehicles. The assailants targeted headlights, petrol tanks of two-wheelers, and even broke tail lamps of cars. Police are actively investigating both incidents, using CCTV cameras to help identify the culprits and bring them to justice.