Pune: Updated water supply timings for various areas in city, check details here

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released a notification about a new schedule for water supply in several areas of the city. This action was prompted by numerous complaints received by the civic body regarding insufficient water distribution.

Due to the delay in monsoon and low rainfall, the entire city is experiencing water supply suspension every Thursday as a water conservation measure. However, residents in the Kharadi area are unhappy with the inadequate water supply they have been receiving. In response to this, the civic body has made a decision to provide water every other day in the Kharadi area. Additionally, revised schedules for water supply have been introduced in different parts of the city.

The new schedule for supplying water every other day applies to the following areas: Borate Vasti, Shankarnagar, Vrindavan Society, Raghavendranagar, Yeshwantnagar, Tukram Nagar, Sitara Bakery, Sai Park, Shejwal Park, and Saibaba Mandir. During Saturdays, Mondays, and Fridays, water will be provided to these areas between 1:30 PM and 6 PM.

Water supply will be provided to the following areas on Fridays, Sundays, and Thursdays: Chandannagar, Shrikrishna Society, Hanuman Vyayam Borate & School, Mathura Nagar, Sangharsh Chowk, Shivaji Putala, Vrindavan Datta Prasad, Chavan Nagar, Trimurti Society, Preet Tukram Nagar, Samata Society, Mhada Society, Shejwal Pt, and Nagpal Road. The designated time for water availability in these areas will be from 1:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

The new schedule for Ganapati Society, Tukaramnagar, Boratevasti, Zensar, Thite Nagar, and Patil Buanagar has been adjusted. Water will now be available in these areas from 9:30 AM to 2 PM.

The PMC has requested citizens to be aware of the revised water supply schedule and to conserve water accordingly. The extended monsoon season has resulted in a gradual reduction of water levels in the dam, leading to a scarcity of water in the city.