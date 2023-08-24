Pune: Varandha ghat to reopen for all vehicles from August 25

In a significant development, the District Collector of Pune has rescinded the ban on heavy vehicle movement through the Varandha Ghat area, effective from August 25. The earlier order, which was implemented in July, aimed to ensure safety by preventing heavy vehicles from traversing this route known for landslides and tree falls during the monsoon period.

The decision to reopen the ghat for heavy vehicles comes as a relief to commuters and businesses, as this crucial route connects Pandharpur with Mahad via Bhor, facilitating swift access between Western Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Notably, the ghat's closure also impacted the movement of light vehicles during days of heavy rainfall alerts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the district.

Recent days have witnessed a lack of rainfall in the region, coupled with no IMD alerts, prompting local authorities to reconsider the closure. This move aligns with the appeals made by local politicians and residents, who highlighted the inconvenience caused by the detour via Tamhini Ghat when Varandha Ghat was shut.

As the clouds of uncertainty disperse, commuters can once again traverse this vital link, ushering in a renewed sense of connectivity and convenience for the region.