Pune: Video of Class IX Student Beaten by Teacher Goes Viral, Father Files Complaint (Watch)

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light from Nutan Marathi School on Bajirao Road in Pune when a video of a class IX student being beaten up by his school teacher has gone viral. The incident took place in March and the boy's father has complained to Vishrambagh police station.

Mrs Bansode, a mathematics teacher, was on leave on March 7. In her place, Pooja Sunil Kedari came to the classroom as a substitute teacher at the off-hour. At that time, students in the classroom were causing a ruckus with a few of them running around the classroom. Without any questions, the teacher started mercilessly beating one of the students, all the while threatening him to complain to whoever he wanted.



The boy had not even told his father about the incident as his annual exam was approaching. He was afraid of failing. But the father saw a video of his son being beaten up go viral. When the boy was questioned, he told his father everything. This was stated by the father in his complaint to the police. The student's father has also demanded strict action against them.