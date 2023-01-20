pune: Wagholi residents protest against PMC and PMRDA demanding roads, water supply

Wagholi residents have been suffering for years despite paying crores due to inadequate connecting roads and interrupted water supplies. As a result, the people decided to protest peacefully against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The protest began at the Bakori Phata at about 11 a.m. today. The protest began at the PMC office in Wagholi and progressed to the PMC and PMRDA main offices.

Protesters raised slogans against the government, Pune Municipal Commissioner, and the administration.

Protestors stated that they were protesting in the PMC Wagholi Ward Office and that if the commissioner does not show up at the protest by Monday, the protestors, along with the residents of Wagholi, would head to the commissioner themselves. They have said that the agitation would continue until their issues are resolved.