Pune: Wagholi Residents Threaten Massive Protest Over Unfulfilled Civic Development Promises

Residents of Wagholi vigorously pushed for the development of necessary facilities, including water supply, DP (bypass) roads, drainage systems, and waste management, during a series of movements organised by Team WACO (Wagholi Against Corruption) between December 2022 and July 2023.

Dissatisfaction is growing as no real progress has been seen on the ground despite pledges made during an inclusive conference on July 27, 2023. The residents have written to the civic authorities on several occasions but their plea fell on deaf ears. Wogholi residents have threatened the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of a huge protest if the PMC fails to adress their demands.

Residents and several dignitaries, including the Pune mayor, were informed during the meeting by PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar that the eagerly anticipated projects will begin in September. Sadly, the actual situation differs, except for the construction of the Wagholi Bus Stop, where no significant work has been started.

Adding to the frustration of the residents the PMC have now sent Property Tax demand notices for previous. The Wagholi residents are opposing the PMC calling the demand unreasonable and illegal.

Anil Kumar Mishra, founder President of WACO Welfare Association (Team WACO) while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “Wagholikars can no longer tolerate the injustice of either non-existent or nearly negligible services, and they can not accept the demand notice for unreasonable property tax in any way because it is entirely unjust. Despite all efforts and movements, if the PMC does not take the issue of comprehensive development of Wagholi seriously, the day is not far when residents of Wagholi will be compelled to besiege the PMC office in huge numbers.”

The bad condition of roads in Wagholi has led to numerous fatal accidents in the past. The residents hold PMC responsible for the accidents demanding immediate repair of the roads.