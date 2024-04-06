Pune: Wakad Police Bust IPL Betting Racket, Ten Arrested

The Wakad police have arrested ten individuals accused of being involved in an illegal betting racket related to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The arrests were made following a raid on a flat in a building opposite Millennium Mall in Wakad.

According to officials, the raid was prompted by a tip-off about illegal betting activities related to the Gujarat Titans and Kings XI Punjab IPL match on April 4. The police arrested the accused from flat number 1101 in Western Avenue Society, B Building. The arrested individuals include Suryapratap Kaushalya Singh (18), Rajesh Chhotalal Kurabahu (25), Ranjit Sarju Mukhi (20), Shubham Pulsi Dharu (22), Tilesh Amit Kumar Kureh (25), Jitu Naveen Harpal (28), Rahulkumar Prakash Kumar Urao (22), Yash Prasad Sahu (18), Kishan Manoj Poptani (22), and Samaya Sukhdas Mahant (26). Two others, Kartik alias Dinesh Ahuja and Ramu Boman, remain at large.

A complaint has been filed by Police Constable Sunil Pandurang Kate at Wakad Police Station under sections 420, 464, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPL), along with sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act.

The accused were found using various online betting apps to place bets on the ongoing T20 IPL match. Investigations revealed that Ahuja and Boman had opened bank accounts in others' names to handle the transfer of winnings and losses for cricket betting customers. The Wakad police seized materials used for online betting worth ₹6,58,000 from the accused. Sub-Inspector of Police Atul Jadhav is leading the further investigation into the case.