Pune Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperature to Reach 42 Degrees Celsius in Coming Week

The scorching heat continues to grip Pune as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a surge in the maximum temperature. The Koregaon region is expected to touch the 42.0 degree Celsius mark with mainly clear sky from April 15 to April 21.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature at the Shivajinagar, Pashan, NDA and Lohegaon Airport is expected to range between 39.0 to 40.0 degrees Celsius from April 15 to April 21 as pre the IMD forecast.

The Meteorological Department predicts that the increasing temperatures will continue throughout the month, increasing the possibility of heatwaves. Cool mornings are being accompanied by extremely hot afternoons due to the dry air conditions.

The civic authorities and the IMD have advised citizens to take proper care and necessary precautions and avoid stepping out between 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM to avoid sunstroke.