Pune: Widow Alleges Sexual Assault, Extortion By Acquaintance And His Son

A widow whose husband was a police officer was forced to pay Rs. 10 lakh at regular intervals under the guise of helping her. She was made to have forced physical relations in exchange for her money being returned. When the victim narrated the incident to the accused's son he allegedly threatened to murder her. A case has been filed by the 46-year-old victim woman against the accused Hanumant Lalu Gorgal (56), a native of Kedgaon, Daund, and his son Prateek Hanumant Gorgal under Sections 376, 354, 509, 406, 420, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC.

As per the police the incident occurred in Hadapsar, Fursungi, Dighi and Alandi areas of Pune. The victim and the accused were known to each other. The victim’s husband was police personnel who passed away a few years ago. After the death of the victim's husband, the accused gained her trust and offered to help her with intentions of looting the insurance claim and the police society money.

The woman was cheated of Rs. 10 lakhs, which the accused failed to refund. When the victim asked for her money, she was the accused who refused to return her money. Hanumant Gorgal had intimate relationships with the victim both at her home and in different lodges in Pune, but he never gave the money back. The victim told Prateek, about what had happened. The complaint claims that rather than offering assistance, he mistreated her and threatened to murder her.



PSI Santosh Kshirsagar further investigating the case.