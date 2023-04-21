Pune: Wife of gangster Sharad Mohol joins BJP, sparks controversy and questions

Yesterday, a surprising development took place in Pune as Swati Mohol, the wife of gangster Sharad Mohol, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the presence of Kothrud Assembly Constituency MLA and Minister Chandrakant Patil, Swati Mohol joined the BJP.

Multiple criminal cases have been filed against Sharad Mohol across various police stations in Pune City and its surrounding rural areas for his alleged involvement in several crimes. Upon his detention, he was transferred to Yerawada Jail, where he was responsible for the death of Qatil Siddiqui, who was being held on terrorism charges.

There were prior rumours that Swati Mohol would become a member of the BJP in the presence of Chandrakant Patil, who was the BJP State President at the time. However, the party was unable to finalize this decision back then.

During a recent event, BJP city president Jagdish Mulik, former mayor Muralidhar Mohol, and other party officials were also in attendance.

Swati Mohol's decision to join the BJP has sparked curiosity and concern, as opposition parties are expected to question the party's decision to accept the wife of a well-known criminal. It is yet to be determined how the BJP will react to this situation and how it will affect the political climate of Pune city.