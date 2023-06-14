Pune: Woman arrested for sending bomb threat to IT company from husband's email

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman expressed her frustration with her husband's neglect by resorting to a bomb threat against an IT company. Shockingly, she used her husband's email account to send the threatening message. The Chandannagar Police has taken the woman into custody in relation to this alarming incident.

The woman involved in the case is employed as an English teacher at a private coaching institute situated in Kondhwa. Her husband, who used to work in the IT industry, recently resigned from the company mentioned in the threatening email. The email, which falsely asserted the presence of a bomb at the IT company, led the police to detain the husband for interrogation. During their investigation, they found that the email included the husband's contact number.

After conducting an investigation, the police successfully traced the IP address of the email back to the husband's tablet. It was during the subsequent interrogation that the accused woman confessed to being the sender of the email. It is worth mentioning that the couple had previously considered getting a divorce, but they ultimately decided against it after resolving their issues. The woman admitted that she resorted to sending the bomb threat as a way to teach her inattentive husband a lesson. As a result, the woman has been arrested, and a case has been registered against her at Chandannagar police station under Section 506 (2) and the relevant provisions of the IT Act.