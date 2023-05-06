Pune: Woman booked for circulating explicit video on social media to defame man

A man from Wagholi has filed a complaint at Lonikand police station against a woman from Kharadi, accusing her of circulating a video of their sexual encounter on social media, which he claims has defamed him. The woman has been booked by the police for this offense.

As per reports, a young man residing in a society on Lohgaon Road in Wagholi came into contact with a girl through social media. They subsequently engaged in a physical relationship. However, the girl allegedly blackmailed the youth by creating an unintentional video of their encounter and extorting money from him.

When the youth stopped paying, the girl edited the video to portray only the youth's part and shared it with his relatives and on social media to defame him. The Lonikand police station has registered a case against the girl, and the matter is being investigated under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Pawar of Lonikand.