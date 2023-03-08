Pune: Woman dies on spot after being hit by youth making stunt reels on highway

There is currently a craze among all youngsters to make reels for social media. A woman was killed in an accident when a motorcycle hit a bike that was passing by while they were making reels on the road. The deceased woman has been identified as Taslim Firoz Pathan (age 31, R. Godgaon, Barshi, now of Urali Devachi). The accident took place at 5.30 p.m. on March 6 on Palkhi Road in Krishnanagar in Mohammadwadi.

Police constable Jotiba Shankar Kurle has complained to the Wanavdi police station in this regard. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against Ayaan and Zaid (both from Sayyadnagar, Hadapsar).

“Ayan was riding the motorcycle and Zayed was filming the video reel while sitting pillion when the two-wheeler hit Pathan, killing her on the spot,” said Jaywant Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Wanwadi police station.

Seeing this, instead of helping, the two ran away. A case has been registered against the two, and assistant police inspector Jadhav is investigating after investigations by the police revealed that the woman had lost her life because of Reels.