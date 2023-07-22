Pune: Woman molested while shopping, raises alarms on women's safety

In a shocking incident, a young woman was allegedly molested on the pretext of helping her wear a T-shirt, creating a huge stir in Pune. Over the past few days, the number of such incidents in Pune has increased, once again bringing the issue of women's safety to the forefront.

According to the reports, a young woman went to MG Road in Pune to buy a T-shirt. While she was examining the T-shirt, the shop worker attempted to get close to her, pretending to help her try it on. He made lewd comments, saying, "Let me help you in wearing the T-shirt," during the process. The 20-year-old victim has filed a complaint with the Lashkar police station. A case has been registered against Kaif Karim Ullah Sheikh in connection with this incident.

The Darshana Pawar case and the following sickle attack on a girl in the middle of the road brought the issue of women's safety in Pune into the spotlight. Despite this incident, there were a couple of minor incidents reported in Pune, prompting the Pune Police to take action to enhance women's safety.

Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has initiated a special security campaign specifically focused on ensuring the safety of working women returning home at night, especially those employed in IT companies. The drive will involve the crime branch, traffic branch, and local police to collectively work towards this goal.