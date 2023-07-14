Pune: Woman sexually assaulted on scooter, accused arrested

A distressing incident unfolded when a young woman, who offered assistance to a 44-year-old man, was sexually assaulted while he was seated behind her on her scooter. The Chatushringi police swiftly responded to the girl's complaint, which she bravely made to the helpline number, and subsequently apprehended the accused.

The individual who has been apprehended is identified as Anup Prakash Vani, aged 44. Charges have been filed against him under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. The victim girl recounted in her complaint when the victim and her friend headed home to Gokhalenagar from the side of a building on Senapati Bapat Road in Pune around 10 pm. At that time, a 44-year-old man on a scooter approached them and asked, 'I am feeling dizzy. Can you give me a ride on your scooter for a short distance?' Out of kindness, she agreed to help. However, as soon as she sat on the two-wheeler, he began touching her inappropriately while they were travelling along the university road. She repeatedly asked him to stop, but he continued with his inappropriate behaviour. Eventually, she decided to stop the vehicle, sought assistance from some nearby boys, and left the man at that location.

Following the distressing incident, the young woman lodged a complaint with the police helpline number, despite the lack of evidence at that time. However, the police were able to crack the case by analysing the CCTV footage from the area. The footage captured the accused, Anup Vani, along with his vehicle's registration number. Based on this crucial information, the police successfully apprehended Anup Vani. During the subsequent interrogation, the arrested individual provided shocking revelations. It has emerged that he has sexually molested approximately 25 to 30 young women. Furthermore, he confessed to targeting girls in areas such as Shivajinagar, Deccan, Alankar, and Chatushringi by feigning the need for a lift. The Chatushringi police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.