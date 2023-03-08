Pune: Wrestler dies of heart attack while practicing

An unfortunate incident has occurred in Pune. A wrestler died of a heart attack while training in red soil, according to reports. Condolences have been expressed for the wrestler's early demise.

Swapneel Padale, according to the information received, was the wrestler who died (31); The incident occurred around 7.30 a.m. today at a wrestling practice in Marunji, Pune. Swapnil Dnyaneshwar Padale (Maharashtra Champion) of the Mamasaheb Mohol Wrestling Complex died unexpectedly today.

Swapnil had arrived at Marunji's wrestling practice as usual. Swapneel also practised because wrestlers had to beat each other while training. Swapnil collapsed unexpectedly while practising due to a heart attack. After seeing him fall suddenly, the others in the practice rushed him to the hospital. But he died before that.

According to additional information, Swapneel received wrestling training from the Mamasaheb Mohol wrestling complex and currently teaches wrestling to kids in a variety of locations. The sudden death of Swapneel has left the wrestling world in mourning.