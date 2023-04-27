Pune: YCM Hospital staff neglect patients for yoga during work hours

It has been uncovered that the medical officers and staff at The Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have been neglectful in their duties by engaging in yoga during their scheduled work hours, rather than attending to patients. As a result, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has taken strict measures against these individuals and has administered appropriate consequences for their actions.

YCM Hospital receives patients from various regions of the state, particularly the Pune district, resulting in a significant influx of patients. However, during this time, it was discovered that the medical officers and staff were observed engaging in a two-hour yoga session in a hospital hall instead of attending to the patients.

Concerned relatives had previously confronted them, urging them to prioritize the patient’s needs, but the officials dismissed their complaints and requested that they leave. As a result, one of the relatives lodged a complaint with the Municipal corporation, leading to an inspection of the hospital by the General Administration Department. The inspection revealed that the medical officers were indeed practising yoga in the hospital hall.