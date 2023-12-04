Pune: Yerawada jail CMO arrested in connection with Lalit Patil's escape from Sassoon Hospital

In a significant development in the Lalit Patil drug mafia case, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Yerwada Central Prison, Dr. Sanjay Kashinath Marsale (53), has been arrested by the crime branch. Marsale faces allegations of aiding Lalit Patil in prolonging his stay at Sassoon Hospital.

Earlier, Sassoon Hospital employee Mahendra Shevate (57) from Rakshaknagar, Khadki, jail guard Mois Ahmed Shaikh (30) from Deglur, Nanded, and counsellor Sudhakar Sakharam Ingle (44) were arrested in the Lalit Patil case. After questioning, Dr. Sanjay Marsale's involvement became evident. Dr. Marsale, the Medical Officer at Yerawada jail, maintained consistent contact with the accused and had made several calls to Lalit Patil.

Inspector Bidwai is currently conducting further investigations into the matter. The Pune City police are conducting a comprehensive probe into a large-scale mephedrone manufacturing and smuggling operation led by Patil, 34, and Arvindkumar Lohare, 39, the alleged chemistry mastermind behind the operation. The investigation originated from the seizure of mephedrone valued at Rs 2.14 crore by the anti-narcotics cell of the Pune City police on September 30, near Sassoon Hospital. Simultaneously, a separate inquiry is underway into Patil's escape on October 2.

Initially admitted to the prisoners' ward at Sassoon General Hospital, Patil escaped on the evening of October 2, a day before his scheduled hernia surgery. Mumbai police later apprehended him on October 17 from a village near Bengaluru. A police probe has uncovered that since his arrest in December 2020, Patil, previously held at Yerawada prison, managed to spend 16 months in the Sassoon hospital ward, citing various medical reasons. The arrest of Dr. Sanjay Marsale adds a new dimension to the investigation.