Pune: Young girl molested under guise of 'The Kerala Story' screening

An alarming incident has recently emerged, involving the molestation of a young girl disguised as a movie viewing of "The Kerala Story." The Yerwada police have taken immediate action by filing a case against the perpetrator responsible for this distressing event.

The alleged offender, Sunny Kripashankar Gupta, a 29-year-old individual residing in the Jalprabhat slum of Ghatkopar, Mumbai, has been identified in connection with the incident. Gupta is familiar to the victim and happens to live in a rented room neighbouring her house. Exploiting their acquaintance, Gupta cunningly lured the girl to his place under the pretence of watching the movie "Kerala Story."

However, Gupta, instead of watching the movie, reportedly engaged in a distressing act by molesting the young girl and providing her with five hundred rupees. The girl, who was deeply upset by the incident, immediately told her mother about what happened. Her mother wasted no time and reported the incident to the Yerwada police. As a result, legal action has been taken against Gupta in order to bring him to justice for his terrible actions.