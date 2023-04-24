Pune: Young man brutally stabbed to death at Kamshet railway station

A violent incident occurred at Kamshet railway station where a young man was fatally stabbed with a sharp weapon. The police have arrested an individual in relation to this incident.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Satu Bhondve, a 22-year-old resident of Bhajegaon, Taluka Maval, District Pune. The accused, Santosh Mahadev Ghate, has been arrested, and the police are currently searching for his accomplices.

Police reported that while Vijay Satu Bhondve was standing on the platform, Santosh Mahadev Ghate and his accomplices attacked him with a sharp weapon, resulting in serious injuries. Bhondve was immediately taken to the hospital, but he unfortunately passed away before receiving treatment.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case, and the police are currently investigating the matter to apprehend the other suspects involved in the case.