Pune: Young man shot dead in broad daylight, raising alarm over security

The deteriorating law and order situation in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad came to light once again as a young man was fatally shot in broad daylight in Chikhli, following the recent Kishore Aware killing spree.

The victim's name is Sonya Tapkir, who tragically lost his life. Following the murder of the Shirgaon sarpanch, Kishore Aware, the president of Janaseva Vikas Samiti, was brutally attacked and killed in broad daylight in Talegaon Dabhade, with both gunshots and stabbing involved. Following those incidents, another distressing case of murder has emerged. Sonya Tapkir was targeted by unidentified attackers and shot in the village of Chikhli.

The incident took place during the daytime on a busy road. Tapkir was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by the doctors. This incident has caused fear and unease among the local residents of Chikhli. The police in Chikhli are actively investigating the case and making efforts to locate the suspects involved.