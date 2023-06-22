Pune: Youth detained for cutting birthday cake with sword on car bonnet in unusual celebration

A rather unusual incident occurred at the Five Star Society involving Harsh Kadam, a 19-year-old resident of Sri Sai Park Apartment. Harsh decided to celebrate his birthday in a unique way by using a sword to cut his cake while sitting on top of a car's bonnet. As a result, the police have taken Harsh and three others into custody regarding this matter.

Extravagant birthday celebrations have become increasingly popular, not only in urban but also suburban areas, as people opt for elaborate festivities on public streets. Harsh Kadam, also known as "Malu" among his friends, decided to join this trend for his recent birthday celebration. However, things took an unexpected turn when he chose to use a sword to cut his cake. This peculiar act attracted the attention of the authorities, leading the police to take appropriate measures in response.

The individuals implicated in the incident have been identified as Harsh Anand Kadam, a 19-year-old student studying business, who resides near Shani Mandir at Trimurti Chowk, Bharti Vidyapeeth. Alongside Harsh, Sani Subhash Deepak, 28 years old and a resident of Five Star Society in Savarkar Chowk, Dhankawadi, was also taken into custody. Furthermore, two underage individuals were involved and are currently being investigated.

In response to the incident, the police have filed a case against the individuals involved, highlighting the potential dangers associated with using a sword during a celebration. The authorities are carefully evaluating the situation and exploring suitable legal measures as per the applicable laws. This unusual occurrence has once again brought attention to the increasing popularity of extravagant birthday celebrations, prompting authorities to emphasize the importance of prioritizing safety and following regulations while planning such events.