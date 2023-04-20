Pune's market yard closed for one day as organizations demand charge dismissal

Today, Market Yard in Pune is closed as multiple organizations have called for a one-day strike. The motive behind this strike is to demand the cancellation of the atrocity and molestation cases that were filed against the ex-administrators, officers, and employees of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Pune.

A joint statement was submitted to the Market Yard Police Station by various organizations, urging the withdrawal of charges. Furthermore, a petition was lodged with the state's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in order to reinforce the call for the dismissal of the charges.

Six months ago, lemon sellers were banned from the market which led to cases of atrocity and molestation being filed against the officers and Adte involved in the matter. In protest, various organizations in the Market Yard have called for a one-day closure of the market to demand the immediate withdrawal of the false charges against the accused.

The protestors have demanded the withdrawal of the cases filed against the accused and demanded punishment for those who filed the false charges. They have also expressed their concern over the significant losses that farmers and traders have incurred due to the closure of the market. The protestors have urged the government to take appropriate measures to address their grievances and take necessary action.

The Market Yard plays a vital role as a hub for farmers and traders in the region, and the one-day closure has caused inconvenience to a significant number of people.