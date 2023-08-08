Pune's water supply dams at 89% capacity despite recent rainfall shortfall

Despite experiencing lower rainfall in recent days, the four dams providing water to Pune city are at an impressive 89% capacity. Official records indicate that the combined water storage of Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar, and Warasgaon dams has reached 89.14% with 25.98 TMC of water on Tuesday. This is in contrast to last year's figures on the same day, which showed 73.21% capacity with 21.34 TMC storage.

The Khadakwasla Dam's storage has reached 92.61% with 1.83 TMC of water, Panshet holds 96.76% water (10.30 TMC), Warasgaon stands at 88.11% (11.30 TMC), and Temghar has 68.95% water (2.56 TMC).

The situation in Pimpri Chinchwad is positive, with the Pawana Dam, which provides water to the city, being filled to 93.36%, in contrast to last year's 81.47% on the same day. Reports indicate that Pune has received above-normal rainfall this year.