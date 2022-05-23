Puntamba Gram Sabha gives 7 days ultimatum to Maha government, announces agitation

A special Gram Sabha was held at Puntamba village, Rahta Tehsil of Ahmadnagar district today on the issues of farmers. In this Gram Sabha, 16 resolutions of various demands of farmers have been approved and if the government does not fulfill these demands, the villagers have warned that they will start agitation from June 1. An ultimatum of agitation has been given by sending a copy of the resolution passed in the Gram Sabha to the government. If no action is taken in the next seven days, the agitation will be held from 1st to 5th June. Also, after June 5, the agitation will become even more aggressive.

A statement of resolution will be given to the resident tehsildar tomorrow. It has also appealed to other gram panchayats to send this resolution to the government.

Resolutions passed at Punatamba Gram Sabha:

1) Government should provide subsidy of Rs. 1000 per tonne for sugarcane. Non-milled sugarcane should get Rs. 200,000 per hectare

2) Onion should be given a subsidy of Rs.500 / - for all agricultural commodities by setting FRP

4) The entire electricity bill should be waived

5) Export of onion and wheat should not be stopped

6) The minimum price should be fixed by law for one SP for all crops.

7) No conditions should be laid down for grants and loan waivers.

8) The FRP of milk should be fixed and the government should compromise and fix the minimum price at Rs. 40 per liter

9) From sowing to harvest work should be done through Maharashtra Employment Guarantee

10) Compensation should be obtained by conducting panchnama for the damage caused by wildlife

11) Crimes filed against agitating farmers in 2017 should be withdrawn.