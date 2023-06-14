Radhe Maa holds mini-satsang at Mumbai airport for stranded Air India passengers

Air India flight AI 981 from Mumbai to Qatar's capital Doha was delayed by 3 hours yesterday, June 12, due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The flight, scheduled for 7.30 pm, finally took off at 10.30 pm, but the ruckus that was caused in between these hours involved passengers raising slogans and a surprise appearance by Radhe Maa.

When the passengers got infuriated by the delay, they began raising slogans. The ensuing ruckus prompted the airport to call in security. But even before security could step in, the infamous spiritual godwoman and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Radhe Maa showed up in an airport shuttle cart. Decked up as usual in her red attire and golden jewellery, Radhe Maa asked the passengers to take God's name and not blame Air India for the delay. Who knew a controversial self-styled guru could stand in for security? While Radhe Maa took the opportunity to sound all preachy for the irritated passengers, a follower accompanying her eagerly shouted praises like "Radhe Maa ki Jai". But not all passengers were calmed down as one particular man engaged in a scuffle with her that finally ended with Radhe Maa shouting "SHUT YOUR MOUTH". This incident is among many of Air India's recent troubles as one of its recent flights from Delhi to San Francisco was rerouted to Russia's Magadan as the plane had developed an engine failure. The ongoing cyclone is also delaying several flights taking off from western India.