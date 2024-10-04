Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra: Congress MP to Unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Kolhapur Today

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will begin his two-day visit to Kolhapur in western Maharashtra today, October 4. This flight will land at Kolhapur airport on Friday evening around 6:30 PM, a report from The Hindu states that on the first day of his visit, Rahul Gandhi will unveil a statue of the renowned Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at 7:00 PM.

The following day, Saturday, he plans to pay homage at the Samadhi of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur, which will be followed by a Samvidhan Sammelan at the Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Pavilion.

“This is a significant event where Rahul Gandhi will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This region has experienced the social impact of the reform movement led by Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, making the location particularly meaningful. Additionally, we expect thousands to participate in the Samvidhan Sammelan,” said Congress leader Satej Bunty Patil, as reported by The Hindu.

Kolhapur’s MP, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, will attend both events. This visit follows the recent incident in Malvan, where a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, inaugurated by PM Modi on December 4 of last year, collapsed few months ago which sparked a major controversy.