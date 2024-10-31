Rahul Gandhi Maharashtra Visit: MVA To Unveil Poll Guarantees In Mumbai On November 6

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra on November 6 as a part of the poll campaign where he will be attending a “Samvidhan Samman Sammelan” in Nagpur and in the evening, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) guarantees for the state, which will be announced in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the event will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the evening. “Rahul Gandhi will be on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. He will first participate in the ‘Sanvidhan Bachao’ meeting in Nagpur in the morning. After that he attend the MVA’s joint rally at the BKC,” he said.

In the past, Congress released its Guarantee Cards containing poll promises for the 2024 General election and various recent state assembly elections. In the MVA, the Congress is contesting the highest number of seats (103) followed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) 89 and NCP (SP) 87 seats. Six seats have been given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments.The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place in a singh phases on November 20. The result will be declared on November 23.

