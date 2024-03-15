Rahul Gandhi Slams Electoral Bonds as World's Largest Extortion Racket

Rahul Gandhi criticized electoral bonds, labeling them as the "biggest extortion racket in the world." He said this during his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Rally which is currently in Maharashtra Thane

"The BJP has captured the institutional framework of the country... This is the biggest anti-national activity which is going on... CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments are being used, big companies are extorted, shares of big contracts are being taken and before taking the contracts electoral bonds are being given," said Rahul Gandhi.

Narendra Modi ran the world’s largest Extortion racket in the name of electoral bonds.



नरेंद्र मोदी इलेक्टोरल बॉन्ड्स के नाम पर दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा वसूली रैकेट चला रहे थे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 15, 2024

"None of the Opposition parties are giving out infra or defence contracts. None of the Opposition parties have used Pegasus or control CBI or the ED," he added.

Rahul Gandhi urged the Supreme Court to conduct a high-level investigation. He accused the Bhartiya Janta Party received 50 percent of these funds. Gandhi's comments highlight the electoral bond system may have allowed for a lot of corruption. The Congress party wants transparency and accountability in political funding. They are calling for a serious investigation to ensure that the democratic process is not compromised.