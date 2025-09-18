Rahul Gandhi Taught Us to Respect Women, Says Nana Patole on Kangana Ranaut Slap Remark by Congress Leader

Criticism against Congress after a former Tamil Nadu party chief KS Alagiri said, BJP leader and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut should be "slapped" if she visits the southern state. Congress MLA Nana Patole reacted to the remarks, saying that the central leadership has taught party workers and leaders to respect women.

Speaking to the news agency IANS, Patol said, "Our leader Rahul Gandhi, along with all leaders, has taught us to respect women." He further said that it does not matter which party a woman is from. "What matters is that she is a woman, and women must be respected," he added.

Ex-Congress leader Alagiri said he criticised Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut because she has made several loose talks. "Once, when she was at the Delhi airport and a woman CISF personnel slapped her, she later said it was because she had made derogatory remarks. When she comes this side (south), you should slap her without forgetting about it," Alagiri added.